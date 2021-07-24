हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

'India is elated': PM Modi on Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win at Tokyo Olympics

PM Modi celebrated Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu historic win at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 saying 'could not have asked for a happier start'. 

&#039;India is elated&#039;: PM Modi on Mirabai Chanu&#039;s silver medal win at Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: Just as Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged the country's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the historic feat along with the whole country.

Taking to Twitter, PM wrote: "Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian."

President Ramnath Kovind too congratulated the weightlifter on her silver win. "Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting  the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting," he wrote on Twitter.

Chanu won the silver medal in the women's 49kg category lifting a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts across the competition this giving India it's first medal.

With this silver medal, Chanu has become the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari bagged bronze in the 69kg category at the 2000 Sydney Games.

