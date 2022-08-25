Tomato flu or tomato fever. This fever has been reported from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Odisha. On Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry also released guidelines on the disease. In this disease, a round rash, like a tomato, is formed on the body. There is fever, there is pain in various joints. Diarrhea occurs. Other symptoms are dehydration, nausea, vomiting and fatigue. Tomato flu is usually HFMD. Means, hand and foot mouth disease. This disease is a type of enterovirus spread through the intestines. Tomato flu is thought to be caused by coxsackievirus A-6 and A-16.

Chikungunya or dengue can be an after-effect of this disease in children. They can also be infected by a variant of the virus responsible for hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD). Those between the ages of one and five years are the ones who get red eyes from this virus. However, those with weakened immune systems, such as the elderly, are more likely to develop this disease. The news of this infection comes from different parts of the country at different times. But it cannot be called a very common disease.

Many types of viral infections occur in children. Not all samples can be tested in a lab, as there is no need as well. But in the last five years, the number of tests performed in virology labs has increased significantly. Many virology labs have also been set up across the country. Due to the impact of the epidemic, this surveillance and testing has increased quite a bit. HFMD is easily recognized by symptoms.

Tomato fever is caused by coxsackievirus A-6 and A-16. Infection with this virus can cause some neurological symptoms. Encephalitis (brain infection) can also occur. In 99.9 percent of cases, the disease resolves on its own. In some cases, it can cause central nervous system problems. Tomato rash usually occurs on the tongue, gums, inside of the cheeks, palms and soles. Many people have it under the nails as well.

Can the tomato flu rash be confused with monkeypox? According to experts, the monkeypox rash is deeper. The spread of the rash on the body is also different. However, like monkeypox, there is no specific treatment for tomato flu. Medicines are given according to symptoms. The guidelines released by the central government on Tuesday for the disease state that infected should be isolated for five to seven days. Others should be taught not to hug or touch a child with this disease. Cleanliness should be maintained. Care should be taken that children do not suck their fingers. It should be prohibited.