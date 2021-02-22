Toolkit case: Delhi court extends Disha Ravi's police remand by another day

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Monday (February 22, 2021) sent activist Disha Ravi on a one-day Police remand. According to ANI news agency, the 22-year old was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr Pankaj Sharma' court at the end of her judicial custody and the Delhi Police had sought a five-day remand.

Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 15 for her alleged connection with the toolkit case related to the ongoing farmers' protests and has been in police custody since then.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also allowed custodial interrogation of Disha Ravi after police said she was required to be confronted with co-accused.

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, the other accused namely Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluck are being interrogated by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police for over 6 hours now. They were first questioned individually and then together.

Earlier on Saturday, a Delhi court heard Ravi's bail plea in the toolkit case and Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana reserved order for February 23 on activists' bail application.

During the hearing, Ravi's defence counsel told the court that there is no evidence that links the document to the violence during the farmers' march on January 26 in the national capital.

The activist's counsel also said that there is nobody arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort who has said that he was inspired for the same because of the toolkit.

However, additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, told the court that the hyperlinks in the toolkit connected people to Khalistani websites that propagate hatred towards India.

He said, "This was not just a toolkit. The real plan was to defame India and create unrest here."

It was also stated that Disha Ravi was preparing the toolkit with those advocating Khalistan and alleged that the 22-year old activist deleted WhatsApp chats, emails and other evidence and was aware of legal action that she could face.

Live TV