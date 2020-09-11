Top 9 states which contributed almost 74 per cent of total coronavirus cases in India

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

New Delhi: As India ranks second worst-hit country by novel coronavirus in the world map, the Ministry of Health on Friday (September 11) released data of the states which has contributed the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. 

The data said that nine states in India have reported nearly 74% of the total active cases in the country. The nine states are - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Assam and Chattisgarh.

Among the nine states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh contributes 48.8 percent of the total active cases and Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Assam and Chattisgarh contributes 25.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also informed that India’s 60 percent of the daily new recoveries come from 5 States - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh. The total number of COVID-19 recovered cases in the country is at 35.5 lakh.

The total coronavirus cases on Friday (September 11) mounted to 45,62,414, while the recoveries surged to 35,42,663, as per the Ministry of Health data. The COVID-19?casefatality rate has further dropped to 1.67 per cent while the recovery rate was recorded at 77.65 per cent.

There are 9,43,480 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.68 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Of the total 76,271 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 28,282 followed by 8,154 in Tamil Nadu, 6,937 in Karnataka, 4,702 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,666 in Delhi, 4,206 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,771 in West Bengal, 3,164 in Gujarat and 2,149 in Punjab.
 

Coronavirus, Coronavirus recoveries, COVID-19, top COVID-19 hit state
