Top Hizbul-Mujahideen commander among two terrorists arrested in South Kashmir

Kashmir: Two terrorists affiliated to Hizbul-Mujahideen have been arrested by security forces at Aanpoo Anantnag in south Kashmir on Saturday (January 11). Police also recovered arms and ammunition from their position.

According to sources, a top Hizbul commander is among the two arrested. Syed Naveed alias Naveed Babu a resident of Nazneenpora area from Kulgam district of south Kashmir was handling Hizbul Mujahideen operations in the area since the last few months.

Naveed has been involved in several attacks and crimes in south Kashmir.

Live TV

Police sources say Naveed has also involved the killing of non-local civilians and setting an apple laden truck following the abrogation of J&K special status. The sources have identified the second militant as Rafi Ahmad.

More details awaited.