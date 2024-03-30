Top INDIA leaders To Join Ramlila Maidan Rally In Support Of Arvind Kejriwal, Hemant Soren Tomorrow

New Delhi: In a show of solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, prominent leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav, are slated to participate in AAP's 'Maharally' at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, March 31. AAP's senior party leader, Gopal Rai, confirmed the authorities' approval for the rally, which anticipates an attendance of over 20,000 people. The rally comes in the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent arrest.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the preparations for INDIA bloc's 'Maha Rally' to protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 31, AAP Minister Gopal Rai says, "Leaders of INDIA Alliance will come from all over India to attend the 'Maha Rally' at the Ram Lila Maidan tomorrow at… https://t.co/ZlqoP2TZ47 pic.twitter.com/YBonCaly3k — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

High-Profile Attendees

Among the distinguished attendees are Derek O'Brian, Trichi Siva, Farooq Abdullah, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren. Kalpana Soren, wife of incarcerated former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, is also expected to join the rally.

Rally Not Person-Specific: Congress

Dispelling notions of the rally's sole focus on individual figures, the Congress highlighted its broader objective of safeguarding democracy and the Constitution. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized that the "Loktantra Bachao Rally" seeks to address systemic concerns rather than being person-centric. "It is not a person-specific rally. That is why it is called Loktantra Bachao Rally. This is not one party's rally, about 27-28 parties are involved in it. All constituents of the INDIA jan bandhan will be taking part in the rally," Ramesh said.

#WATCH | On the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan tomorrow, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh says, "There are 4-5 issues over which this rally has been organised. There is Kejriwal ji, we should also not forget Hemant Soren and several other people who have been targeted.… pic.twitter.com/I8ymvuswzd — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

Ramesh reiterated the inclusive nature of the event, stressing the participation of multiple parties under the INDIA umbrella. The rally serves as a platform to voice concerns over various issues plaguing the nation, including inflation, unemployment, social disparities, and alleged misuse of central agencies for political ends.

Protecting Democratic Values

Another key issue that would be raised is the constant targeting of the opposition through the "misuse of central agencies". Two chief ministers and several ministers have been arrested in a bid to target opposition parties politically, Ramesh alleged. "This shows the mindset that the prime minister wants to cripple opposition parties politically and financially," he said. The rally underscores the collective effort to defend democratic principles and institutions, amidst growing apprehensions regarding attempts to undermine the Constitution. With an array of political stalwarts set to grace the occasion, the event is poised to send a resounding message of unity and resolve in upholding democratic values.

Scheduled to be the second poll bugle for the INDIA bloc, the rally aims to address pressing national issues while fostering solidarity among opposition parties. Key topics on the agenda include economic inequalities, farmer grievances, and allegations of political targeting through governmental agencies.

Jairam Ramesh also confirmed that the likes of Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, NCP (SP) chief Shared Pawar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, TMC's Derek O'Brien, among others, will participate in the rally.