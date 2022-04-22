Srinagar: Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter that started on Thursday (April 21, 2022) between terrorists and security forces at Malwah area in North Kashmir`s Baramulla district.

A most want top commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba was among three terrorists killed while four soldiers, including an officer and a policeman, were injured in a gunfight at Malwah village of Baramulla district.

In the ongoing encounter at Malwah village police claimed to have got a major success of the year as three terrorists were killed and two more foreign terrorists are believed to be hiding.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Acting on specific information generated by Budgam police, a special team of Budgam Police along with Army (62RR) launched a joint cordon and search operation in Malwah area of Baramulla. During the search operation as the joint search party reached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them in which four 4 soldiers including one officer received minor injuries. The fire was effectively retaliated, leading to an encounter.”

“Later on Baramulla Police headed by SSP Baramulla also joined in the operation. One policeman from Baramulla district also got injured in the encounter who was later shifted to Army’s base hospital in Srinagar,” he added.

Terming the Top LeT commander a major success, Kumar said, "In the ensuing encounter, so far three terrorists of LeT including outfit’s commander Yousuf Kantroo, one of longest surviving militants, were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.”

“Kantroo earlier joined as an OGW of HM (Hizb-ul-Mujahideen) outfit and was arrested in the year 2005. Later, he was released in the year 2008 but he again joined terror ranks in the year 2017 and started killing innocent civilians, policemen and political workers. Later on he switched from HM to LeT outfit. However, the identification of the other killed terrorist is being ascertained,” Kumar added.

According to the police records, the three terrorists who were killed were part of groups involved in several cases including attacks on Security Forces and civilians.

IGP Kashmir also informed that Yousuf Kantroo was involved in dozens of civilian atrocities and SFs personnel killings including killing of SPO Mohammad Ishfaq Dar and his brother Umer Ahmad Dar of Chatabugh Budgam on March 26 this year, killing of BDC Chairman Late Sardar Bhupinder Singh on 23 September 20 in his own native place in Khag, killing of NC Block president at Natipora Chanapora Srinagar, killing of Tajamul Mohidin Dar of Guttapora Budgam on 21 March 2022, killing of Gulzar Ahmad of Lawaypora at Narbal, killing of Tanveer Zargar of Chewa at Narbal, killing of Nazir Ahmad Dar (an employee of Health department) of Warihama at Warihama, killing of Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad of Pattan.

Kumar further added, "he was also involved in grenade throwing incidents, abduction and killing of police and SF personnel including killing of CRPF personnel HC Riyaz Ahmad Rather of Nawgam Anantnag at Kanihama by lobbing Grenade on deployment on 23 December 2017, abduction and killing of constable Mohammad Ashraf Rather alias Ishfaq of Archanderhama Magam, abduction and killing of Army Personnel Mohammad Sameer Malla of Lokipora Khag on 7 March this year, killing of SPO Mohammad Altaf during an encounter at Peth-Zanigam, killing of one Ex-SPO Naseer Ahmad Khan of Buchipora Kawoosa Khalisa.

“Moreover, he was also involved in snatching 4 AK rifles from the residence of Legislature Muzafar Parray at J-13 Jawahar Nagar Rajbagh. Furthermore, on his directions Abrar Nadeem (neutralized (militant) carried out an attack on CRPF at Lawaypora Srinagar in which 3 CRPF personnel were killed on 25 March 2021,” Kumar said.

Additionally, Kantroo was also involved in recruiting innocent and "gullible youth” into terrorist folds including the recruitment of Faisal Hafeez Dar of Aaripanth Magam.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. Two more terrorists are still inside the cordon and an exchange of fire is going on. Security forces have installed lights and sealed entry and exit points. Extra reinforcement has been sent to the spot to ensure the hiding terrorists can't escape taking advantage of the darkness. The encounter started in the early hours and has been going on for more than 20 hours now.

