Top news of the day, December 1, 2019

NEW DELHI: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on December 1, (Sunday).

1. Still with ideology of 'Hindutva', never betrayed Fadnavis' government: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (December 1) said that he is still with the ideology of 'Hindutva' and will never leave this ideology. Speaking in Maharashtra Assembly, Thackeray also said that he has learned a lot of things from the former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadvanis and will always remain his friend. The Shiv Sena chief, who took oath as the Maharashtra CM on Thursday (November 28), stressed that his party was an ally of the BJP when the latter ran the government in the state from 2014-2019 but he never betrayed the BJP. Read

2. Pakistan minister's Kartarpur Corridor claim exposes their nefarious design: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid’s recent claim that the newly-inaugurated Kartarpur Corridor was the brainchild of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has exposed Islamabad’s nefarious intent behind the initiative. It may be recalled that Sheikh Rashid had created a controversy by claiming that “the Kartarpur Corridor would hurt India, which would forever remember the wound inflicted on it by Gen Bajwa with this initiative.'' Read

3. GST collection breaches Rs 1 lakh crore mark in November: Finance Ministry

Finance Ministry said on Saturday (November 30) that Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark after a gap of three months in November. After two months of negative growth, the revenue grew by 6 per cent to Rs 1.03 lakh crore in the month. It is to be noted that in October, the GST collection was Rs 95,380 crore, while in November it was Rs 97,637 crore. The Finance Ministry said in a statement that of gross Rs 1,03,492 crore in November, CGST is Rs 19,592 crore, SGST is Rs 27,144 crore, IGST is Rs 49,028 crore (including Rs 20,948 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 7,727 crore (including Rs 869 crore collected on imports). Read

4. IS claims responsibility for London Bridge attack, calls attacker its 'fighter'

Islamic State said the London Bridge attack on Friday was carried out by one of its fighters, the group’s Amaq news agency reported on Saturday. The group did not provide any evidence.

It added that the attack was made in response to Islamic State calls to target countries that have been part of a coalition fighting the jihadist group. Read

5. 11 people injured in New Orleans shooting incident, two critical; one detained

At least 11 people were shot in a shooting incident in the New Orleans' French Quarter early on Sunday. The incident took place after a suspect opened fire on Canal Street in New Orleans' famed French Quarter around 3.30 am on Sunday. Two of those who were hospitalised are said to be in critical condition. NOPD Supt Shaun Ferguson confirmed that a person has been detained in this connection. Read

6. D/N Test: Pakistan on verge of series defeat against Australia

Adelaide: Pakistan would hope for a miracle if they want to avoid a series whitewash against Australia as the Green Brigade were trailing by 248 runs with seven wickets in hand in their second innings before rain fored an early draw of stumps on Day 3 of the second and final Test here on Sunday. Opener Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq were batting on 14 and 8, respectively, with Pakistan reeling at 39/3 in the second innings with six sessions of play still remaining in the day-night Test. Read

7. Ravi Shastri 'chilled out', doesn't care of someone sitting at home and trolling him: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli has dismissed the criticism and trolls that have come coach Ravi Shastri`s way. The relations between the pair has often led to speculation and indications that Shastri has little power over Kohli`s word in matters involving various aspects of the Indian team. Kohli also said that these conversations, along with rumours that are often spread about his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, are all "agenda-driven". Read

8. Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia dies at 80

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's mother Betty Kapadia died at the age of 80 in Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Saturday. A source close to the family confirmed the news of her demise. Betty Kapadia was admitted to the hospital for over 20 days after she was diagnosed with respiratory problems. Actor Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Dimple and Karan Kapadia were snapped outside the hospital on Saturday. Read

9. Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 witnesses growth at Box Office

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando 3 is on a winning spree at the Box Office. The film made over Rs 4.74 crore on the first day of its release. The day 2 collections are now out and the film witnessed growth by minting Rs 5.64 crore. Commando 3 is helmed by Aditya Datt. The Commando series made the right kind of noise after its release. Read