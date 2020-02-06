Top news of the day, February 6, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on Thursday (February 6).

News of the day

1. Someone had to become PM, so a line was drawn to divide India: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday trained his guns at former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying that the partition resulted as "someone had to become prime minister". He added that for this reason a line was drawn and India partitioned. PM Modi while replying in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President`s address spoke about the partition of India while outlining the oppression being faced by 'Hindus, Sikhs and other minority' segments in Pakistan. Read more

2. All normal, e-visas from China no longer valid due to Coronavirus outbreak: India

All existing electronic and normal visas are no longer valid for any foreign national travelling from China, in the wake of the Coronavirus, asserted Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday. China, the epicentre of the Coronavirus has till Thursday witnessed a death toll of 563 and a total of 28,018 confirmed cases. Read more

3. Stung by ED's AAP-PFI claim, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal dares probe body to arrest Sanjay Singh

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources claimed that senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has links with the Delhi unit chief of Kerala-based Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (February 6) lashed out at the ED accusing the probe agency of working as per the BJP's orders. Read more

4. Campaigning for Delhi Assembly election 2020 ends, voting on February 8

Campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 ended at 5 pm on Thursday (February 6) with the senior leaders of the BJP, AAP and the Congress taking to the roads on Thursday to seek votes for their respective parties. Read more

5. Terrorists using YSMS, iCom radio sets to communicate, carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have adopted some new technologies and equipment to carry out their nefarious acts and communicate with their handlers based in Pakistan. The details of their new methods came to light following the gunning down of three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in an encounter on Wednesday in Nagrota district of Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces. Read more

6. Karnataka cabinet expansion: 10 new ministers take oath

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday (February 6) inducted 10 new ministers into his cabinet. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru. Many of these MLAs had switched sides from the Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress parties last year. Read more

Sports news of the day:

7. Jofra Archer ruled out of Indian Premier League with stress fracture

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins on March 28. Archer sustained a bone stress injury to his right elbow following England's opening Test against South Africa at Centurion last month and was ruled out of the final three matches of the four-match series which Joe Root's team won 3-1. Read more

8. PCB needs to use services of former players, says former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has labelled the U-19 team's semi-final show against India as "immature", saying their cricket board can seek help from former players like him, Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan. Read more

Entertainment news of the day:

9. Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan's speech on World Cancer Day leaves Sonali Bendre impressed - Watch

Actor Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan recently attended an event on World Cancer Day, organised by Priya Dutt under the Nargis Dutt Foundation. Actress Sonali Bendre was also present at the event which set out create awareness about the disease and help those who are battling the deadly 'c' word. Read more

10. If you set the bar, I'll raise it: Sidharth Shukla on aggression in 'Bigg Boss 13'

TV actor Sidharth Shukla says his aggression on the season 13 reality show "Bigg Boss" is purely a reaction to provocation. The actor, who has been in the news for his aggressive behaviour on the Colors TV show, argued he has never initiated violence. Shukla has often been called out on social media for verbal abuse and pushing fellow participants. Read more