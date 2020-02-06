Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan's speech on World Cancer Day leaves Sonali Bendre impressed, calls him a canvas of positivity - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan recently attended an event on World Cancer Day, organised by Priya Dutt under the Nargis Dutt Foundation. Actress Sonali Bendre was also present at the event which set out create awareness about the disease and help those who are battling the deadly 'c' word.

The highlight of the event was 10-year-old Ayaan talking about his journey and how he motivated others to stay aware of Cancer. Sonali Bendre, a cancer survivor herself took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note after being impressed by Ayaan's motivating speech.

She called him a 'canvas of positivity'.

Also, proud daddy Emraan and his wife Parveen shared the videos of Ayaan's powerful and inspiring speech at the event.

In 2016, Emraan Hashmi released a book titled 'The Kiss Of Life—How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer' based on the hard times faced by his little one. The book talks about how Emraan's son Ayaan fought cancer like a true blue superhero.

Emraan and wife Parveen Shahani got married in December 2006 and Ayaan was born on February 3, 2010. In January 2014, Ayaan was diagnosed with cancer—the then 4-year-old gave cancer a tough fight and recovered fully from the deadly disease.

After 5 years of battle with the deadly C-word, Ayaan is now cancer-free.

Meanwhile, Sonali Bendre underwent treatment for high-grade cancer which had metastasised. After spending some months in NYC, the actress came back to Mumbai last year. She kept her fans posted about each and every phase of her journey while battling the disease.

World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on February 4 to create awareness about the disease and reduce the stigma associated with it.