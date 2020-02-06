Stung by ED's AAP-PFI claim, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal dares probe body to arrest Sanjay Singh

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources claimed that senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has links with the Delhi unit chief of Kerala-based Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (February 6) lashed out at the ED accusing the probe agency of working as per the BJP's orders.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that the ED is doing politics and if Sanjay Singh has committed any crime then he should be arrested. The Delhi CM said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is using ED to malign the AAP in order to help the BJP in Delhi Assembly election, scheduled to take place on February 8.

Kejriwal also took a jibe at the BJP for failing to declare its chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Assembly election, stressing that the party lacks a capable leader who can become the chief minister of Delhi.

"BJP has agreed that there is no one in its party capable of becoming the chief minister. Amit Shah is asking votes so he can decide who will become the chief minister," Kejriwal noted.

On Tuesday (February 4), the AAP supremo had challenged BJP to name its CM candidate and had said that he was ready to hold a debate with BJP's CM candidate over issues related to the national capital.

"If there is no chief ministerial candidate, then Amit Shah Ji should come for a debate. I am ready to debate on all matters. He is talking about Shaheen Bagh. I am ready to debate on Shaheen bagh as well," Kejriwal said.

"However, he is not willing to debate and answer the questions of the people. A true Hindu does not run away from a fight... It does not suit Amit Shah Ji to run away from a debate. This is not good for democracy," he added.

Seeking votes for the AAP, the Delhi CM said that this is the first time in India's political history that a party is asking to be re-elected on the basis of their world. "Nowhere in the country has anyone asked for votes based on the work they have done. Never in the history of this country has anyone asked for votes because they built schools and hospitals," Kejriwal said.

The campaigning for the Delhi Assembly election will end at 6 pm on Thursday and the counting of votes will be held on February 11.