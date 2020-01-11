Top news of the day, January 11, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 11, (Saturday).

1. PM Narendra Modi meets Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan; TMC, Left activists continue protests

KOLKATA: Amid severe protests by the Trinamool Congress and Left-wing students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to take part in the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. PM Modi was received by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Mayor of Kolkata and Minister Firhad Hakim and other dignitaries at the airport. Read here

2. Indian Army swears allegiance to Constitution and values enshrined in it: General Manoj Mukund Naravane

NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said that today the country's armed forces are better prepared than before to meet any challenges and they will continue to train themselves for future warfare.' Read here

3. India's LCA Navy Tejas lands on INS Vikramaditya, achieves a unique milestone

New Delhi: India moved a step closer to getting an indigenous fighter jet for its navy with the developmental Light Combat Aircraft Naval (LCA-N) Tejas MK1 on Saturday (January 11, 2020) successfully making an arrested landing on Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. Read here

4. Withdraw CAA and NRC: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Narendra Modi after Kolkata meeting

Kolkata: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kolkata for his two-day visit, he was met by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (January 11). The meeting took place at the Raj Bhawan where the TMC chief requested PM Modi to withdraw NRC and reconsider imposing CAA. Read here

5.Iran admits to shooting down Ukrainian passenger plane, blames US for 'human error'

Baghdad: A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military site and was brought down due to human error, Iranian state TV reported on Saturday. The responsible parties would be held accountable, the statement read on state TV said. Read here

6. JNU constitutes 5-members team to probe the January 5 violence matter

New Delhi: JNU administration on Saturday formed a five members committee to probe the violent incident which took place in the campus on January 5 which left many students and teachers injured. Read here

7. ICC T20I rankings: Rahul, Kohli make gains after series win against Sri Lanka

India opener KL Rahul has retained his sixth position while skipper Virat Kohli and left-hander Shikhar Dhawan have advanced one place each in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I Player Rankings released after the Men in Blue's 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in the three-match series. Read here

8. Sachin Tendulkar's 2011 World Cup win moment shortlisted for Laureus award

London: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar has been shortlisted as one of the 20 contenders for the greatest Laureus Sporting Moment Award in the last 20 years. The moment, titled 'Carried on the shoulders of a nation', describes the moment when Team India members carried Tendulkar on their shoulders across the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai following their 2011 World Cup victory. Read here

9.Chhapaak vs Tanhaji Box Office battle: Check Day 1 collections

New Delhi: Two of the major releases clashed at the Box Office this friday. Chhapaak and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior hit the screens on January 10, 2020 and the day one collections are out, making the former a clear-cut winner. Ajay Devgn's period drama has received a bumper opening of around Rs 15 crore whereas Deepika Padukone's hard-hitting tale of an acid attack survivor managed to rake in Rs 4 crore respectively. Read here

10.Bigg Boss 13: Deepika Padukone takes contestants for a joyride

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone brought fun and joy when she entered the Bigg Boss house, and gave a chance to a few contestants to step out of the house and join her for a "joyride". Read here