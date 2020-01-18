Top news of the day, January 18, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 18, 2020.

1. How dare she: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Indira Jaising's 'follow Sonia Gandhi, forgive rapists' remark

New Delhi: Senior advocate Indira Jaisingh, who asked for pardon for the four men on death row, convicted of the 2012 brutal rape and murder of a 23-year-old medical student in Delhi, on Saturday (January 18) received a sharp reply from the rape victim's mother Asha Devi. Read here

2. Historian Ramachandra Guha calls Rahul Gandhi 'fifth-generation' dynast, hails PM Narendra Modi

Kozhikode: Noted historian Ramachandra Guha has said that young India does not want a "fifth-generation dynast" and if Kerala repeats the disaster of re-electing Rahul Gandhi to Parliament in 2024 then they will merely hand over the advantage to "hard-working" and "self-made" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read here

3. Gudiya rape case: Delhi court holds both accused guilty, sentencing on Jan 30

Delhi's Karkardooma court on Saturday pronounced the verdict in the Gudiya rape case holding the two main accused as guilty. Both Pradeep and Manoj have been charged under POCSO for rape, kidnapping and attempt to murder. The quantum of punishment will take place on January 30. Read here

4.NIA begins probe against DSP Devinder Singh arrested with Hizbul terrorists in J&K

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir DSP Devinder Singh for ferrying Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, is expected to bring the suspended cop to Delhi for interrogation. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 16 asked the agency to start the investigation into Singh's arrest and take a close look at his alleged involvement with terror groups, according to news agency ANI. Read here

5.Two-child policy next on Sangh agenda? RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat calls for population control law

LUCKNOW: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has pressed for a law for controlling the burgeoning population of the country, reigniting a debate that the lawmakers should bring a legislation in Parliament in this regard. Read here

6. Legendary all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni dies at 86; Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan pay tribute

New Delhi: Former Test all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram 'Bapu' Nadkarni passed away on Friday (January 17) in Mumbai at the age of 86. Nadkarni, best known for bowling a record 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test match, is survived by his wife and two daughters. Read here

7. ICC gives a glimpse of world's largest cricket ground being built in India

Originally known as the Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium, the Motera Stadium was first built in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 and had hosted its first match between India and West Indies in the same year. Read here

8. Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, rushed to hospital

New Delhi: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident near Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon. Her husband-noted lyricist Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but did not suffer injuries. Read here

9. Record run of Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' continues, earns Rs 128 crore

On Friday, as 'Tanhaji' successfully completed a week of its run at the box office, it added Rs 10.06 crore to its overall collection. The film has emerged a 'big favourite of moviegoers' and as of now, it has earned Rs 128.97 crore. Read here