Record run of Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' continues, earns Rs 128 crore

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is smashing box office records day by day and is quickly racing towards entering the 200 crore club. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that 'Tanhaji' has emerged a 'big favourite of moviegoers' and as of now, it has earned Rs 128.97 crore. On Friday, as 'Tanhaji' successfully completed a week of its run at the box office, it added Rs 10.06 crore to its overall collection.

The opening day earning of 'Tanhaji' was Rs 15.10 crore, over the weekend, the film minted close to Rs 46 crore. All this week, the film's average earning was recorded close to 12-13 crore.

"'Tanhaji' emerges a big favourite of moviegoers... Maintains a strong grip on [second] Fri... Strong chance of hitting Rs 200 cr, if it maintains the rhythm... Maharashtra record run continues... Big growth on the cards... [Week 2] Fri 10.06 cr. Total: ₹ 128.97 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On Wednesday, after 'Tanhaji' scored a century at the box office, Ajay Devgn celebrated the film's success by thanking his fans and well-wishers. "Thanks to each and everyone for making this happen! I'm humbled & grateful for all the love, support & appreciation for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior," he tweeted.

'Tanhaji', directed by Om Raut, is based on the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander Tanhaji Malusare, played by Ajay. Kajol essays the role of Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The film clashed at the box office with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'.