Top Punjab Gangster Jarnail Singh Shot Dead In Amritsar, Incident Captured In CCTV Camera
A sensational closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident shows Jarnail Singh outside a grocery shop in his village.
Jarnail Singh, a notorious gangster out on bail, was shot dead in Punjab today. Jarnail Singh was shot dead by unidentified men at his native Sathiala village in Amritsar district. As per police, four masked men attacked Singh - firing at least 20 shots at him. A sensational closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident shows Jarnail Singh outside a grocery shop in his village. It is this time when four men come out of their Maruti Swift car and start firing at Jarnail Singh. Jarnail, who belonged to the Gopi Ghanshampuria gang, was on bail, the police said, adding they are investigating the role of his rival gang members.
