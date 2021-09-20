Torrential rains throw life out of gear in Kolkata, waterlogging seen in many areas

Kolkata: Heavy rains lashed Kolkata and adjoining districts in West Bengal such as Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Paraganas and East Midnapore throwing normal life out of gear.

The capital city Kolkata saw waterlogging in many places including major arterial roads. The level of water appeared to be receding very slowly as rains continued.

In Central Kolkata, in areas like Central Avenue and Muktaram Babu street, people could be seen wading through knee-deep waters. Vehicles were also seen moving at a slow pace.

More than 100 mm rain was recorded at different places in the city from 1 am to 7 am, submerging many important thoroughfares and low-lying areas under knee-deep water.

The drainage pumping stations of Kolkata Municipal Corporation recorded 136 mm rain at Dhapa, 115 mm at Kalighat and 109 mm at Ballygunge, an official said.

The Met department predicted more rains in the next 24 hours in most of the districts of South Bengal because of low depression in Bay of Bengal.

"Due to movement of cyclonic circulation from north-west Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal and strong moisture incursion, heavy rainfall is occurring over Kolkata and adjoining North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur," regional Met director GK Das said.

As per the Met department figures for 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, Kolkata received the highest rainfall in West Bengal at 142 mm.

The other places which recorded heavy precipitation during the 24-hour period are Canning (113 mm) in South 24 Parganas, Salt Lake (112.8 mm) and Dum Dum (95 mm) in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, as per the Met department data.

