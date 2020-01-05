Tourist bus from Puri catches fire near Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam; several injured

New Delhi: A tourist bus coming from Odisha's Puri caught fire after it rammed into a parked lorry near Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Sunday morning (January 5). Passengers deboarded the bus immediately as soon as the fire broke out inside the vehicle. However, as many as 10 people received burn injuries in the mishap. All the injured have been rushed to different hospitals in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam and were given medical attention.

Andhra Pradesh: A tourist bus caught fire after hitting a parked lorry in Ranastalam Mandal of Srikakulam, today. Six people have been injured in the incident. Fire has been brought under control. pic.twitter.com/cahdiPvIcT — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

According to a report, there were a total of 48 passengers on the bus and were en route to Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram.