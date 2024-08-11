Advertisement
DODA TERROR ATTACK

Tracking Of July 24 Doda Attack Terrorists Continues Across South Kashmir

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2024, 01:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Tracking Of July 24 Doda Attack Terrorists Continues Across South Kashmir Picture source: ANI

Terrorists responsible for the July 24 terror incidents in the Doda region were tracked after sneaking across the Kishtwar range into the Kapran Garol area in South Kashmir, according to security sources.

Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police had been monitoring these terrorists, launching operations in the mountains east of Kapran on the night of August 9 and 10, 2024, where the terrorists were reportedly holed up.

Around 2 p.m. today, August 10, suspicious movement was observed in the area. When challenged by security forces, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, injuring two Army personnel and two civilians nearby. Authorities are currently verifying the terror-related backgrounds of the injured civilians.

The operation area, located at over 10,000 feet in altitude, is characterized by dense undergrowth, large boulders, and complex terrain, posing significant challenges to the security forces. Operations are expected to continue through the night as security forces work to neutralize the threat.

