Viral

Traffic cop saves child who shockingly falls off e-rickshaw on busy road - WATCH

In a viral video, a traffic cop was captured rushing into a busy road to save a child who fell off from an e-rickshaw. Watch the video here.

Pic Credit: ANI

New Delhi: In a shocking incident captured by a CCTV camera, a traffic cop was seen swooping in to save a child who fell off an e-rickshaw in Kashipur, Uttarakhand amid busy traffic. The video has gone viral on social media and the traffic cop's brave call-to-action has won the hearts of netizens across the country. As seen in the viral video, the child was travelling with his/her mother in an e-rickshaw but fell off when the e-rickshaw driver took a sharp turn. Immediately after the child fell on the road amid busy traffic, the cop rushed to pick him off the road. 

As the traffic cop rushed to the child, a bus was seen coming towards the child but braked at the nick of time. This saved the life of the child and the traffic cop. 

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

 

The traffic cop Sundar Sharma was part of the CPU (City Patrol Unit) and has become an internet hero after his brave act.

ALSO READ: Delhi road rage: Scorpio driver who rammed into biker apprehended by cops

Speaking about the incident, the Circle Officer (CO) City told ANI, "He was on duty at Cheema Chauraha. An e-rickshaw took a very sharp turn due to which a woman on it dropped her child. The child fell in front of a bus. Without caring for his life, Sundar signalled the bus to stop, ran, picked her up & handed her over to her mother."

