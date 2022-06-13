New Delhi: In a shocking incident captured by a CCTV camera, a traffic cop was seen swooping in to save a child who fell off an e-rickshaw in Kashipur, Uttarakhand amid busy traffic. The video has gone viral on social media and the traffic cop's brave call-to-action has won the hearts of netizens across the country. As seen in the viral video, the child was travelling with his/her mother in an e-rickshaw but fell off when the e-rickshaw driver took a sharp turn. Immediately after the child fell on the road amid busy traffic, the cop rushed to pick him off the road.

As the traffic cop rushed to the child, a bus was seen coming towards the child but braked at the nick of time. This saved the life of the child and the traffic cop.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A CPU (City Patrol Unit) jawan, Sundar Sharma saved the life of a child who fell off the lap of her mother who was sitting on an e-rickshaw, amid busy traffic in Kashipur. (Source: CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/wpywwtAigr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 13, 2022

The traffic cop Sundar Sharma was part of the CPU (City Patrol Unit) and has become an internet hero after his brave act.

ALSO READ: Delhi road rage: Scorpio driver who rammed into biker apprehended by cops

Speaking about the incident, the Circle Officer (CO) City told ANI, "He was on duty at Cheema Chauraha. An e-rickshaw took a very sharp turn due to which a woman on it dropped her child. The child fell in front of a bus. Without caring for his life, Sundar signalled the bus to stop, ran, picked her up & handed her over to her mother."

Live TV