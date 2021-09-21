Traffic heroes! Hyderabad cops create ‘green channel’ to transport live organ, again

Hyderabad: We often see ambulances getting stuck in traffic even as they are supposed to get priority on roads while their siren is on. However, there are instances when an ambulance is provided a “green channel” to facilitate the transport of a live organ to a needy patient.

On Tuesday (September 21), yet again, for the 27th time this year, the Hyderabad police facilitated the transport of a live organ – lungs – by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ.

The Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police coordinated and arranged a “green channel” for transportation of the organ from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital, Begumpet, Hyderabad.

The distance between the airport and KIMS Hospital is 36.8 km which was covered in just 25 minutes, while it takes 90 minutes approximately to cover the same distance in morning traffic.

The medical team carrying the organ left at 9.49 hrs from RGI Airport and reached KIMS Hospital at 10.14 hrs.

