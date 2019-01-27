Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Monday due to Beating Retreat ceremony rehearsal

Delhiites travelling through the central part of the capital on Monday should brace for detours and diversions as traffic restrictions will be imposed due to the rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony, a Delhi Traffic Police release said.

Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic from 3.30 pm to 9.30 pm on Monday. The movement of vehicles on parts of Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Krishna Menon Marg, 'C' Hexagon and Dara Shikoh Road will also be restricted, said Alok Kumar, IPS Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic (HQ), New Delhi.

Parking will be available for those coming to see the lighting behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and 'C' Hexagon after 7 pm.

Traffic police have arranged for buses to avoid taking the 'C' Hexagon and some nearby roads from afternoon till evening.

According to traffic police, roads to be avoided include Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Mathura Road, Shahjahan Road, Sher Shah Suri Marg, Bhairon Marg, Purana Qila Road and Subramania Bharti Marg.

Following are the bus routes:

# Buses bound for Central Sectt. and Connaught Place coming from Shantipath-Vinay Marg-Sardar Patel Marg will take Panchsheel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Vande Matram Marg- R/A Shankar Road - Park Street.

# Buses bound for Central Sectt. will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bah Marg-Mandir Marg-Shankar Road.

# Connaught Place bound buses will take Mandir Marg, Kali Bah Marg, - G.P.O.-Baba Khadag Singh Marg and reach Connaught Place 86 return via Bhagat Singh Marg - Peshwa Road-Mandir Marg-Shankar Road and Vande Mataram Marg.

# Buses coming from South Delhi on Tuglak Road and bound for Connaught Place/Central Sectt. will be diverted from Aurobindo Chowk to Safdarjung Road-Kamal Attaturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg - Simon Boliver Marg and follow the route as mentioned at Sl. No. 1.

#Buses coming to Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road and proceeding to Connaught Place via Barakhamba Road will terminate at Shivaji Stadium and return via Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

#Connaught Place bound buses coming on Shahjahan Road will proceed to Shivaji Stadium via 'C' Hexagon-K.G. Marg.