Tragedy averted after security forces found IED in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramullah

A major tragedy was once again aeverted as alert security forces detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on North Kashmir highway on Thursday. It is to be noted that this the second IED recovered by security forces by security forces. The IED, which was later defused safely by a Bomb Disposal Squad, was planted near a passenger shed in Chatloora Watergam area of Rafiabad in Baramullah district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED was detected by a road opening party of security forces.

A police official said, “Joint ROP party of police and army Spotted the bag carrying IED near a passenger shed chatloora Watergam in Baramulla district. Soon the BDS ( bomb disposal squad was called”,

Bomb disposal squad arrived on the spot immediately to defuse the IED. nearby areas were sealed and traffic was stopped on this road and diverted to other roads while the BDS was defusing the IED.

On September 7, a joint team of police and Army had found some explosive and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a sand bag under a bridge on Sopore-Kupwara road near Arampora in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately called to spot and they defused the IED safely, thus averting a major tragedy. It is to be noted that Sopore-Kupwara road is mostly used for the movement of conveys of army and other security forces. Government sources said that IED was planted to target the vehicles carrying security forces.

Few days ago, security forces had recovered an IED near Tujan village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED was planted beneath a bridge.