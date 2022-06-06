Stock market training is one of the thriving segments of the ed-tech industry as more and more youth are willing to excel in the field of trading and investment. Though numerous platforms are claiming to provide stock market training, a large percentage of them either provide very basic or half-baked knowledge without a properly structured course that goes to width-and-depth of such risk involving the profession. However, NCR-based stock market training provider Incomet is the most trustworthy platform that provides in-depth knowledge coupled with enlightening live training sessions. This helps budding entrepreneurs in the stock market understand the nitty-gritty of this field. After the massive response to its stock entrepreneurship program SEP 2.0 the ed-tech company has come up with the SEP3.0 program with many attractive added features.

Stock Entrepreneurship Program 3.0 (SEP 3.0) is an exclusive digital/online program offered by Incomet which includes the most recent curriculum for inspiring Stock Market Entrepreneurs. Apart from a dynamically designed curriculum and study material the course also offers live trading sessions to have a real-time experience of stock market trading. The program has been developed by a few of the finest and well-experienced stock market trainers known for their extensive knowledge and skills in this domain. To ensure a hassle-free experience during the program Incomet also provides a one-on-one relationship manager to handle all administrative and other matters for the candidates.

Apart from all the topics covered in its earlier successful version SEP 2.0, it includes new topics like Private Equity and CPR. The duration of the program has also been increased by 10 days to provide sufficient time to cover newly introduced segments. With SEP 3.0 Incomet has transacted into the more advanced and important topics of stock market trading.

Apart from the academic course, the ed-tech firm also helps the candidates through the case studies of successful candidates making high 6-figure incomes after completing the certification. These case studies help them understand and implement the learnings into practical life to get the desired results. 1000+ students have turned into successful stock entrepreneurs and are already generating Rs.1lakh+ daily earnings after completing the stock market entrepreneurship programs from Incomet.

Incomet is the market leader and one of the most trusted names in the stock market training segment. A venture of young entrepreneur Kanishk Gupta has already trained students from 600+ cities of the country and 15+ countries across the globe. The firm is registered under the prestigious Startup India Scheme. It has also been termed as ‘the fastest Growing Startup of Dalal Street’ by Forbes India.

(Above mentioned article is Sponsored Feature, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)