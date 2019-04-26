close

train accident

Train accident averted in Andhra Pradesh as keyman identifies faulty line in time

The keyman identified the broken railway line just before the Puri-Tirupati Express was about to pass.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

Krishna: A railway accident was averted in Bhairavapatnam village of Andhra Pradesh owing to the alertness of a keyman on duty on Friday.

The keyman identified the broken railway line just before the Puri-Tirupati Express was about to pass. He was checking the track and when he identified the fault, he stopped the train approaching.

Temporary repairs were made on the track after which the train was allowed to pass. The temporary glitch resulted in Puri-Tirupati express, Narasapur express and Nagarsol express being delayed by more than half an hour. 

