Train accident averted in Andhra Pradesh as keyman identifies faulty line in time

Krishna: A railway accident was averted in Bhairavapatnam village of Andhra Pradesh owing to the alertness of a keyman on duty on Friday.

Krishna District: Accident averted as a keyman identified a broken railway line just before 17479 Puri Tirupati Express was about to pass & immediately alerted the driver to stop the train in Bhairavapatnam village. Train passed after temporary repair work. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/F4YtYE2xIt — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2019

The keyman identified the broken railway line just before the Puri-Tirupati Express was about to pass. He was checking the track and when he identified the fault, he stopped the train approaching.

Temporary repairs were made on the track after which the train was allowed to pass. The temporary glitch resulted in Puri-Tirupati express, Narasapur express and Nagarsol express being delayed by more than half an hour.