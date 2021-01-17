Trains delayed as dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR region, air quality remains poor

Due to dense fog in Delhi and adjoining states on Sunday morning, around 26 trains travelling in and around the national capital were delayed. As per Northern Railways, Train number 04217--Prayagraj Sangam-Chandighar COVID special and Train number02397 -- Gaya-New Delhi Special suffered a maximum delay of 3.45 hours.

“Train number 02391--Shramjeevi Express (Rajgir to New Delhi), train no 02303-- Howrah Jn Railway Station to New Delhi railway station special, Train no 02225-- Azamgarh to Delhi Kaifiyaat COVID 19 Special and Train number 02393-- Patna to Delhi Sampoorna Kranti COVID 19 SF Special were also delayed for over three hours," a Railway official said.

Earlier on Sunday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet said, "Dense to very dense fog was observed over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog was observed over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya at 5.30 am on January 17."

Meanwhile, the citizens of Delhi experienced a foggy morning with reduced visibility as the air quality of the national capital continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday. Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 428, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) on Sunday.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. Biting cold and dense fog prevail across north-Indian states with very low visibility being reported in several parts.

Giving details about the visibility, IMD tweet stated, "Visibility (at 0530 hours IST of 17.01.2021) (in metre): Patiala & Bareilly-25 each; Chandigarh, Baharaich, Gaya, Tezpur, Agartala & Dibrugarh-50 each; Amritsar, Ambala, Delhi-Safdarjung & Palam, Lucknow & Guwahati-200 each."

Due to such chilly weather conditions, IMD advised citizens to be careful while driving or outing through any transport and prefer to use fog lights during driving.On Saturday, the overall AQI was 492 and on January 15, the overall AQI was 431 in Delhi.