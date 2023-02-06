Transwoman Rapes Boy Hiding As Man, Sends Video To Facebook, But Mother Catches It, THEN....

topStoriesenglish2570368
Last Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (IANS) In a first of its kind in Kerala, a fast-track court in the state capital city on Monday sentenced a transgender for sexual assault on a 16-year-old boy.

The court sentenced the transgender to six years imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of Rs 25,000.

The police said the incident occurred in 2016, when the now transwoman, who was a man during a train journey to the state capital city, met the young boy.

The `man` got friendly with the boy and when the train reached the central station here, he took the boy to a comfort station and sexually assaulted him.

Later, on several occasions the `man` called on the boy`s mobile but he kept away and later when he started sending messages on the Facebook account of the boy, whose account was tagged to his mother`s mobile phone, the boy`s mother after watching for a while sked her son about the matter.

The son told what had happened and soon a case was registered with the local police.

When the trial was going on, the `man` became a transwoman and is now known as Sanchu Samson.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

