Travelling to Himachal Pradesh? Online registration now mandatory to enter state

COVID-19 scare: "All inter-state movement to the state will be monitored through registration on COVID e-registration software of the Himachal government," the government said. 

Travelling to Himachal Pradesh? Online registration now mandatory to enter state
File Photo

Shimla: Online registration has again been made mandatory for the people visiting Himachal Pradesh.

"All inter-state movement to the state will be monitored through registration on COVID e-registration software of the Himachal government," Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of State Executive Committee Ram Subhag Singh said in an order on Wednesday.

The government, however, exempted certain categories of people from the provisions of this order.

They include daily or weekend commuters such as industrialists, traders, suppliers, factory workers, project proponents, service providers, government officials and people visiting the state on medical grounds. 

“Children below 18 years of age, if accompanied by parents or guardians with vaccination certificate for both doses or negative RTPCR/RAT reports too are exempted from e-registration,” he added.

Similarly, all goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded and movement of goods or cargo for inland and exports are also exempted from any type of Covid restriction while entering or exiting the state, he added.

Earlier in an order on August 10, the state government had made negative COVID-19 report or full vaccination mandatory for all people intending to visit the hill state from August 13.

