'Tremors were very strong': People rush out of their houses as massive earthquake jolts 8 Indian states

Delhi-NCR and eight other states in India were taken by surprise when earthquake tremors hit the city on Friday evening. The earthquake originating in Tajikistan with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Reichter scale sent shockwaves that were felt in several states in North India.

Concerned citizens took to social media to share their experiences and find out what was going on in their neighbourhoods. Take a look at how netizens reacted to the tremors that shook several states in the nation:

The Nature is showing its anger. I hope everyone is safe and sound. #earthquake felt in delhi, punjab UP SSR Trusts SSRians — Priyanka (@prankya) February 12, 2021

We felt strong tremors in #Kashmir Apparently, people across North India have felt strong tremors. Thoughts and prayers with people who were at the epicentre of this. #Tajikistan #Earthquake — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) February 12, 2021

People who were making plans for valentine right now:#earthquake pic.twitter.com/KgY0lBkOip — Perry |Teathwan stan acc| (@billebichud) February 12, 2021

While some were seriously concerned, others took the opportunity to express themself with memes regarding the situation.