Earthquake

'Tremors were very strong': People rush out of their houses as massive earthquake jolts 8 Indian states

Strong tremors were felt by the people in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. Concerned citizens took to Twitter to share their experiences and find out what was going on in their neighbourhoods.

'Tremors were very strong': People rush out of their houses as massive earthquake jolts 8 Indian states
Representational image

Delhi-NCR and eight other states in India were taken by surprise when earthquake tremors hit the city on Friday evening. The earthquake originating in Tajikistan with a magnitude of 6.3 on the Reichter scale sent shockwaves that were felt in several states in North India.

Concerned citizens took to social media to share their experiences and find out what was going on in their neighbourhoods. Take a look at how netizens reacted to the tremors that shook several states in the nation:

 

While some were seriously concerned, others took the opportunity to express themself with memes regarding the situation.  

 

