Tribal woman run over by truck after she refused to give up land in Madhya Pradesh

Singrauli: A tribal woman died here on Sunday after she was allegedly run over by a tractor for refusing to give up her land.

According to Pradeep Shende, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), three accused, identified as Lalpati, Prabhakar, and Bandhu, reached the woman`s house with a tractor.

Live TV

When the victim, Kiran Kol, refused to give up her land, they started to plough the field forcefully."Subsequently, they get into a dispute. The accused rode the tractor over her and fled. Kol was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries," said Shende.

A case has been filed against the three accused in connection with the murder of Kol, the police said. Further probe in this matter is on.

