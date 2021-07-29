हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mahua Mitra

Trinamool Congress allergic to all Hindi-speaking people: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday claimed that Mahua Moitra had called him a "Bihari gunda" during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology.

Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said that Trinamool Congress is allergic to all the Hindi-speaking people that's why they called him 'Bihari Gunda'. Dubey said that he submitted all the facts to the Lok Sabha Speaker, referring to TMC MP Mahua Moitra's remark against him. 

Nishikant Dubey told ANI, "TMC is allergic to all the Hindi-speaking people that's why they called me 'Bihari Gunda'. This is an attack on Bihar's pride. I have submitted all the facts to the Speaker. She (Mahua Moitra) should apologise."

On Wednesday, the BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed that Mahua Moitra had called him a "Bihari gunda" during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology.

The MP from Jharkhand`s Godda took to Twitter to say that Moitra`s "abusive language" has brought out into the open TMC`s hatred towards North Indians, especially Hindi-speaking people.

"Trinamool Congress has abused the entire Hindi speaking people along with Bihar by using the word Bihari Gunda. Mamata Banerjee ji, this abuse by TMC MP Mahua Moitra has brought your party`s hatred towards North Indians and especially Hindi speaking people in front of the country," Dubey tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said, "Lok Sabha Speaker ji, heard abuse for the first time in his 13 years of parliamentary life. TMC member Mahua Moita said `Bihari Gunda` thrice in the meeting of IT Committee. Om Birla ji, Shashi Tharoor Ji has taken the contract to end this parliamentary tradition." 

Moitra also took to Twitter to say, "Am a bit amused by charges of name-calling. IT mtng did not happen because NO quorum - members did not attend. How can I call someone a name who was not even present!! Check attendance sheet!"

"In absence of the quorum, today`s meeting of the 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to discuss the Pegasus snooping case with ministry officials was not held," she added.

After a heated debate on Bihari Gunde, the meeting was postponed due to lack of quorum," a member of the committee told ANI.

Notably, one-third of the members of the panel are required to complete the quorum but BJP MPs who arrived for the meeting did not sign the attendance register stating that when the Congress was not allowing discussion on the issue in Parliament then it can`t be discussed in the committee meeting.

Only nine MPs across the parties arrived for the meeting, which according to a notification of the Lok Sabha Secretariat had listed its agenda as "Citizens` data security and privacy."

The panel had summoned officials from the Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology and the Ministry of Home Affairs but officials from both the ministries could not attend the meeting due to the ongoing monsoon session, said ANI report citing sources.

