हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi murder

Triple murder in Delhi's Nihal Vihar; woman, 2 children found dead, husband missing

The woman, 28-year-old, along with her two minor children, nine-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, was found dead at her residence at Ram Park in Nihal Vihar.

Triple murder in Delhi&#039;s Nihal Vihar; woman, 2 children found dead, husband missing
Representational Image

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman and her two children were found murdered at their residence at Nihal Vihar in the national capital on Sunday (July 19). Delhi Police suspect the woman's husband, who has been found missing after the incident, behind the triple murder.

The woman, Preeti (28), was found dead along with her two minor children, nine-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, at her residence at Shiv Ram Park in Nihal Vihar.

Police said that a PCR call was received at Nihal Vihar police station at around 11:30 am on Sunday, giving information about the incident.

A team of Delhi Police is at the spot. A case of murder has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Tags:
Delhi murderNihal ViharDelhi triple murderNihal Vihar murderShiv Ram ParkcrimemurderDelhi Police
Next
Story

House collapsed near ITO in Delhi due to heavy rain; watch video
  • 10,77,618Confirmed
  • 26,816Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M42S

Why does Delhi drown due to rain every year?