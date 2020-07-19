Triple murder in Delhi's Nihal Vihar; woman, 2 children found dead, husband missing

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman and her two children were found murdered at their residence at Nihal Vihar in the national capital on Sunday (July 19). Delhi Police suspect the woman's husband, who has been found missing after the incident, behind the triple murder.

The woman, Preeti (28), was found dead along with her two minor children, nine-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter, at her residence at Shiv Ram Park in Nihal Vihar.

Police said that a PCR call was received at Nihal Vihar police station at around 11:30 am on Sunday, giving information about the incident.

A team of Delhi Police is at the spot. A case of murder has been registered and an investigation is underway.