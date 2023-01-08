Tripura CM Manik Saha courts controversy: 'BJP like Ganga, join.. wash your sins'

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Sunday said BJP is just like the holy river Ganga and that bathing in it while vanish their sins. While appealing to left leaders to join the party, he drew comparison between river Ganga and BJP and said that "taking a dip" in it will help them in getting rid of all their sins.

Saha, who is the face of BJP in the upcoming assembly elections to Tripura, was addressing a public meeting which was a part of the Jan Vishwas rally in South Tripura's Kakraban. The Jan Vishwas rally was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 5, 2023.

He further expressed confidence and said that the party is certain of winning the assembly elections scheduled this year. He appealed to the people who "believe in the ideology of Stalin and Lelin to join BJP as it is just like river Ganga."

"The compartments of the train are still vacant. Sit in the vacant bogies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take all of us to the destination where we are supposed to be," he said.

Hitting put at the opposition CPI(M), Manik Saha said that during the Communist regime there was no democracy as they believe in violence and terror tactics. He said they suppressed people's democratic rights and ruled over the state for years.

"In South Tripura district, as many as 69 opposition leaders were killed during the left rule. Kakraban was no exception where a lot of political murders happened," he added.