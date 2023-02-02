Tripura Elections 2023: Congress-CPIM Agree on Sharing Formula to Defeat BJP

Tripura Polls 2023: Thursday was the last day to withdraw nominations for the Tripura Assembly Election. On the last day, the Congress withdrew its candidates for the additional three seats. Again seeing the move of Congress, the CPIM also removed their candidates from the 13 constituencies that the Congress had fielded. In other words, the CPIM-Congress agreed on a sharing formula to fight in the Tripura Assembly polls. According to sources, the seat sharing formula was finalised after detailed discussions on the seat sharing to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Left Front candidates are contesting 46 seats in this state of 60 seats. Congress is fighting for 13 seats. A left-backed independent candidate is contesting in Ramnagar constituency adjacent to Agartala.

CPM's Tripura state secretariat issued an open statement on Wednesday night. He said to the Congress that they want reconciliation in all the seats. So they will withdraw their candidates from 13 seats where Congress has candidates. Responding to that, the Congress also said that they would withdraw their candidates from the three seats where the Left has candidates. Finally, it does. On Thursday afternoon, CPM Tripura State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, "We were hopeful from the beginning that this entanglement would be resolved. So it happened. We kept our word. Congress has also played a responsible role."

The picture seen in Bengal in 2016 or 2021 is not the same in Tripura. In these two polls, the alliance and seats were agreed in Bengal, but the Left-Congress battle was fought in several seats. What Alimuddin Street and Bidhan Bhavan called a friendly fight! But in Tripura, the CPM-Congress seat compromise took full shape. Polling in Tripura is on February 16. The result will be announced on March 2.