Tripura emerging as land of opportunities under double engine govt: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 21) said that the “double engine government” (a reference to BJP government at the Centre and state) is working to meet the needs of the common people of Tripura.

Addressing people virtually on the 50th statehood day of Tripura, Modi said the state is turning into a land of opportunities and a hub for trade connectivity. "Today Tripura is becoming a land of opportunities. The double engine government is working continuously to meet the small needs of the common people of Tripura. That is why Tripura is performing well today on many parameters of development,” ANI quoted him as saying.

"Today on one hand Tripura is doing commendable work in providing pucca houses to the poor, and on the other hand, it is also adopting new technology rapidly. Tripura is also one of the six states in the country where new technology is being used in housing construction," the PM added.

PM Modi also spoke about the recent inauguration of the Rs 438 crore new terminal building of the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport at Agartala. "The history of Tripura has always been full of dignity. From the majesty of the Manikya dynasty emperors to the present day, Tripura has strengthened its role as a state. Be it tribal society or other community, all have worked hard and unitedly for the development of Tripura," PM Modi said.

He further stated that the work of the last three years is only a beginning and Tripura's "real potential is yet to be realized".

Modi said as India will mark 100 years of Azadi, Tripura will complete 75 years of statehood and would be a developed state by that time. "This is a great period for new resolutions and new opportunities", he said.

As per the North-Eastern Areas (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972.

(With agency inputs)

