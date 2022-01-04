हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi inspects Tripura's Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the venue to inaugurate the building and a few other programmes including Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

PM Narendra Modi inspects Tripura&#039;s Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport
PM Narendra Modi is visiting the Tripura today. (Image credit: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inspected the new building of Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Tripura's Agartala.

The Prime Minister is at the venue to inaugurate the building and a few other programmes including Mukhyamantri Tripura Gram Samriddhi Yojana and Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools.

The New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport is built at a cost of about Rs 450 crore.

Project Mission 100 of Vidyajyoti Schools is aimed to improve the quality of education in the state by converting 100 existing High/Higher secondary schools to Vidyajyoti Schools with state of art facilities and quality education.

The project will cover about 1.2 lakh students from Nursery to class XII and will cost around Rs 500 crores in the next three years.

