Trouble For BJP In Tamil Nadu? AIADMK Distances Itself From Alliance

CHENNAI: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader D Jayakumar said on Monday that alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be decided during the elections, but there is no alliance with BJP as of now. "BJP is not in alliance with AIADMK. We will decide about the alliance during the elections only," said Jayakumar.

Jayakumar further mentioned that this is the party's stand and not his personal opinion, and although BJP wants an alliance with the AIADMK but Annamalai (Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai) does not wish the same. "This is not my personal view. This is our party's stand. BJP cadres want an alliance with the AIADMK but Annamalai (Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai) doesn't want an alliance. He always criticises our leaders. He is unfit to be BJP state president," he said.

Earlier, Annamalai had made a controversial remark on late Chief Minister C N Annadurai which resulted in a verbal war between BJP and AIADMK and with the continuous exchange of words, the war has only intensified. During the BJP Protest against DMK Minister Sekar Babu at Chennai Valluvar Kottam, Annamalai by mentioning an incident from the past said that Annadurai got scared and apologized when Muthuramalinga Devar spoke against atheism.

As Annadurai is the pillar of the DMK and AIADMK, Leaders of AIADMK also reacted aggressively to Annamalai's remarks on Annadurai and passed aggressive comments on Annamalai for his remarks. AIADMK Senior Leader C V Shanmugham and Jayakumar warned Annamalai for his remarks on the Dravidian Movement supremo leader and Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Annadurai.

C V Shanmugham said that Annamalai doesn't have any competence to speak about Peraringar Anna. During the AIADMK public meeting at Villupuram on the occasion of Tamil Nadu Former Chief Minister Annadurai's Birthday Celebration while speaking on the stage AIADMK Senior Leader and Former Minister C V Shanmugham said that Annamalai should respect the alliance if the AIADMK - BJP alliance needs to attain victory.

Peraringar Anna is the reason for today's Tamil Nadu. Being in an alliance, Annamalai shouldn't speak like this. He doesn't have any competence to speak about Peraringar Anna. He doesn't think of NDA’s win and Modi becoming PM again, said C V Shanmugham. Shanmugham also added that further added that Annamalai should respect the alliance if the AIADMK - BJP alliance needs to attain victory. He may be the BJP State President but for that, he can't defame our leaders. AIADMK cadres won't accept this. This is the last warning. We will recommend our headship to put a full stop to Annamalai's attack on our leaders.

Meanwhile, another AIADMK Senior Leader D Jayakumar also condemned Annamalai for his remarks on Annadurai and said Annamalai should stop speaking like this.