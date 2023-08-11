trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647770
NewsIndia
BRIJ BHUSHAN SHARAN SINGH

Trouble For Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? Delhi Police Makes Big Submission Before Court

The city police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal that a “prime facie” case was made out against Singh and co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 06:18 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Trouble For Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? Delhi Police Makes Big Submission Before Court The court will now hear the matter on August 19, when the advocate for the complainants is likely to make arguments on the point of charge.

NEW DELHI: Delhi police on Friday told a metropolitan court there was enough evidence to put outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on trial in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The city police told Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal that a “prime facie” case was made out against Singh and co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

“Accused persons must be charged for the offences for which they have been charge-sheeted,” public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing police, told the court.


He told the court there was enough evidence to frame charges, including under 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking) of IPC, against Singh.

The court will now hear the matter on August 19, when the advocate for the complainants is likely to make arguments on the point of charge.

The metropolitan court had on July 20 granted bail to Singh and Tomar on a bond of Rs 25,000 each with certain conditions, including they shall not leave the country without the court's prior permission and not offer any inducement to witnesses.

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against the six-time MP on June 15.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train