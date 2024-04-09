Trouble Mounts For Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala As EC Issues Notice Over Remark Against BJP MP Hema Malini

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala over his controversial remark against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini. The apex poll body also asked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to take appropriate action to ensure respectful public discourse towards women. The matter came to light after BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video, accusing the Haryana Congress leader of making “vile, sexist” remarks against actor-politician Hema Malini, who is also the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from the Mathura seat.

ECI issues notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for his comments against BJP leader Hema Malini; response sought by April 11, 2024 (5 pm)



"Congress MP Randeep Surjewala makes a vile sexist comment, that is demeaning and derogatory, not just for Hema Malini, who is an accomplished individual, but women in general. He asks, 'Why do we make MLA? So that they can raise their voice, and get our views accepted. Is there any Hema Malini who is made to lick?' Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala's colleague was asking the 'rate' of another BJP woman leader, and now this... This is Rahul Gandhi's Congress. It is misogynistic and abhors women," Malviya posted on X.

In the video posted by Malviya on X, Surjewala was seen purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician while attacking the ruling BJP. However, Surjewala later clarified that he never intended to insult or hurt the actor-politician.

The Congress leader said that the video posted by the BJP leader has been edited, distorted and shared to distract the country from the Modi government's anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India.

"BJP's IT Cell has developed a habit of editing, distorting and spreading fake news so that it can distract the country from the Modi government's anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and failures and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India," he said.

"Listen to the full video - I said, "We also respect Hema Malini a lot because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is our daughter-in-law," the Congress leader added.

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, Surjewala said, "BJP's anti-women pawns were ordered to cut this video, but these same pawns never asked the Prime Minister why he - Why was it said "Girlfriend worth Rs 50 crores" in Himachal? Why was a woman MP called "Shurpanakha" in the Parliament? Why was a woman CM trolled in such a vulgar manner? Is it correct to say "Congress's widow"? Is it right to call the top leadership of Congress a "Jersey cow"? My statement was only that in public life, everyone should be accountable to the people, be it Nayab Saini Ji, Khattar Ji, or myself. Everyone rises or falls based on their work; the public is supreme and they have to use their discretion in making their choice."

"Neither did I intend to insult Hema Malini ji nor to hurt anyone. That is why I clearly said that we respect Hema Malini ji and she is our daughter-in-law. BJP itself is anti-women, that is why it sees and understands everything through an anti-women lens and spreads lies as per its convenience," the Congress leader added.

The National Commission for Women filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for using alleged derogatory remarks against Hema Malini.

In a post on X, the NCW said "National Commission for Women strongly denounces the deeply offensive remarks made by Randeep Surjewala. The remarks are extremely misogynistic and outrageous to the modesty of a woman. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has formally written to the Chief Election Commissioner, urging immediate action against Soorjewala and requesting an Action Taken Report within three days."

The Haryana State Commission for Women also issued notice to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala over his remarks against actor and BJP MP Hema Malini.

Renu W Bhatia, Chairperson, Haryana State Commission for Women told ANI that Surjewala was a very sorted Congress leader and this act is very shameful.