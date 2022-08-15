NewsIndia
INDEPENDENCE DAY

'TRS goons': BJP leader Bandi Sanjay after VIOLENCE erupts between rival parties - Watch

The BJP has alleged that TRS leaders of Jangaon attacked BJP leaders with sticks and stones were pelted at them.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 05:21 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Political rivalry between the TRS and BJP in Telangana turned violent
  • Clashes between parties broke out on Monday (Aug 15)
  • Bandi Sanjay was on his 13th Day of Praja Sangrama Yatra

Trending Photos

'TRS goons': BJP leader Bandi Sanjay after VIOLENCE erupts between rival parties - Watch

Jangaon (Telangana): Political rivalry between the ruling-Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned violent as a physical clash broke out between the workers of both parties on Monday. Notably, a clash broke out between the leaders and activists of the TRS and BJP during the BJP`s Padyatra in the Jangaon district of Telangana.

The incident took place today in Telangana's Jangaon during BJP state President Bandi Sanjay`s Praja Sangrama Yatra when the leaders of both parties attacked each other with sticks and hurled stones. As per the preliminary information, some of the BJP, as well as TRS workers, have received injuries.

 

Notably, the BJP has alleged that TRS leaders of Jangaon attacked BJP leaders with sticks and stones were pelted at them. According to Jangaon Police, "Today, a clash broke out between both the party leaders in Jangaon during BJP President Bandi Sanjay Praja Sangrama Yatra. Leaders of both parties attacked each other with sticks. Police were deployed immediately and took the situation into control and now Yatra is going on peacefully."

He further said that if we receive a complaint a case will be registered.In the clash, a few BJP leaders received injuries and BJP leaders alleged that TRS leaders of Jangaon attacked BJP leaders with sticks and stones pelted on them. BJP leader Bandi Sanjay slammed Telangana Police over their response to the clash and injured Karyakartas.

During a Praja Sangarama Yatra, TRS goons created disturbance by hurling stones which hit two Karyakartas who were injured with wounds. "Instead of preventing such issues, police act on BJP Karyakartas. Telangana Police has a puppet Commissioner who is unable to maintain law and order," alleged the BJP leader.

BJP Telangana took to its Twitter and said that Bandi Sanjay who was on his 13th Day of Praja Sangrama Yatra, exhorted the BJP workers to continue the Padayatra despite stone attacks aimed at stopping the public struggle.

It further added that the BJP state president warned the "TRS thugs" saying there will be no peace if the march is obstructed. Notably, this development comes just months before the Telangana Assembly Elections slated to be held next year.

Live Tv

Independence DayTRSBJPBandi SanjayPraja Sangrama Yatra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did terrorists panic over Kashmir's 'tricolor revolution'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bomb blast' of inflation on the people of Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Will Bihar get 10 lakh government jobs?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Brain mapping' of active 'Pakistani lobby' on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Terror's game over with changes in Kashmir!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022