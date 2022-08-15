Jangaon (Telangana): Political rivalry between the ruling-Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned violent as a physical clash broke out between the workers of both parties on Monday. Notably, a clash broke out between the leaders and activists of the TRS and BJP during the BJP`s Padyatra in the Jangaon district of Telangana.

The incident took place today in Telangana's Jangaon during BJP state President Bandi Sanjay`s Praja Sangrama Yatra when the leaders of both parties attacked each other with sticks and hurled stones. As per the preliminary information, some of the BJP, as well as TRS workers, have received injuries.

#WATCH | Telangana: Clash b/w BJP & TRS workers during state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama Yatra, in Jangaon. Injuries reported



Police say, "Both parties attacked each other.Police brought situation under control. If we receive complaint, case will be registered" pic.twitter.com/XB7lSfdoA7 August 15, 2022

Notably, the BJP has alleged that TRS leaders of Jangaon attacked BJP leaders with sticks and stones were pelted at them. According to Jangaon Police, "Today, a clash broke out between both the party leaders in Jangaon during BJP President Bandi Sanjay Praja Sangrama Yatra. Leaders of both parties attacked each other with sticks. Police were deployed immediately and took the situation into control and now Yatra is going on peacefully."

He further said that if we receive a complaint a case will be registered.In the clash, a few BJP leaders received injuries and BJP leaders alleged that TRS leaders of Jangaon attacked BJP leaders with sticks and stones pelted on them. BJP leader Bandi Sanjay slammed Telangana Police over their response to the clash and injured Karyakartas.

During a Praja Sangarama Yatra, TRS goons created disturbance by hurling stones which hit two Karyakartas who were injured with wounds. "Instead of preventing such issues, police act on BJP Karyakartas. Telangana Police has a puppet Commissioner who is unable to maintain law and order," alleged the BJP leader.

BJP Telangana took to its Twitter and said that Bandi Sanjay who was on his 13th Day of Praja Sangrama Yatra, exhorted the BJP workers to continue the Padayatra despite stone attacks aimed at stopping the public struggle.

It further added that the BJP state president warned the "TRS thugs" saying there will be no peace if the march is obstructed. Notably, this development comes just months before the Telangana Assembly Elections slated to be held next year.