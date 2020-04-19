हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
KTR haircut

TRS leader KTR's reply to Twitter user referring to Virat Kohli's haircut is winning hearts

A Twitter user asked the minister if barber shops would be open post-April 20. KTR’s reply to the question got a lot of attention from Twitterati and won hearts, making many laugh out loud.

TRS leader KTR&#039;s reply to Twitter user referring to Virat Kohli&#039;s haircut is winning hearts
File image

As the lockdown gets extended in India till May 3, several people are turning to Twitter to share their queries. One such concern was put up to Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state Information Technology minister KT Rama Rao.

A Twitter user named Sharath Chandra asked the minister if barber shops would be open post April 20. Sharath wrote, ''@KTRTRS Sir a sincere query: Any thoughts on opening barber shops or salons post 20 Apr? My wife is eager to try her hand on haircut and if that happens, I have a strong feeling I’ll need to stay home even after the lockdown is lifted.''

KTR’s reply to the question got lot of attention from the Twitterati and won hearts, making many laugh out loud. Answering the query Rao referred to the well-know couple Virat Kholi and Anushka  Sharma and said ''when Virat Kohli could let his wife style his hair, why don't you.''

What added to the fun was a witty comment from his sister and former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha on her brother's reply. She said, ''Annayya .. Bhabi ki kuda chance isthunnava (Brother, are you giving such chance to my sister-in-law as well)?!'' 

Soon after the Minister's response, the comment section was filled with hilarious responses like, ''Sir, what about singles then?'' and ''Sir, every wife is not similar to Anushka Sharma.''

KTR’s reply has since gone viral collecting over 14.5k likes and more than 1.2k retweets since Saturday evening. Several people have posted their reactions and further questions in the tweet’s comments section.

 

