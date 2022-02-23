'Truth to be out soon': Mamata Banerjee makes big statement on Anish Khan death

Adressing media on student activist Anish Khan death case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that police has arrested two cops from the Howrah's Amta police station. The two personnel were arrested as they could have influenced the investigation in the case, she told a press conference at the state secretariat.

"We don't know the actual incident but we will find out the truth very soon. No laxity will be tolerated. The government is tough," Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency PTI amid widespread protests across the state, demanding justice over the "mysterious" death.

Home guard Kashinath Bera and Civic Volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya of the Amta police station were arrested after interrogation, Director-General of Police Manoj Malviya told reporters at another press conference.

Four people in uniforms of police and civic volunteers had allegedly pushed off Khan from the third floor of his house in Amta in the dead of the night on February 18, according to his family.

During the incident, the men in uniform had allegedly held his father Salem Khan at gunpoint after barging into the house, citing an ongoing investigation against him, the family said.

The police had earlier claimed that no personnel went to Khan's house that night.

The West Bengal government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death, but Khan's family is adamant about their demand for investigation by the CBI.

The DGP said Khan's family was obstructing the SIT investigation "at the behest of some political parties in the area".