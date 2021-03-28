Truth will come out, ex-High Court judge to probe allegations against me: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday (March 28) revealed that a retired judge of the high court will be conducting a probe into the allegations of corruption levelled against him. These allegations on the Maharashtra Home Minister were levelled by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

The truth will come out after a probe into the matter, Deshmukh told reporters at the Nagpur airport. "In the last Cabinet meeting, I had asked the chief minister to investigate the allegations levelled against me by the former Mumbai Police commissioner. He has agreed to it and the probe will be done by a retired high court judge. The truth in the entire matter will come before the people," Deshmukh said at the Nagpur airport.

Earlier, on March 20, former Mumbai top cop in his eight-page letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray had claimed that Anil Deshmukh, a member of NCP, is involved in a massive corruption ring. In his letter he had alleged that the Maharashtra Home Minister has set a monthly target of collecting Rs 100 crore from bars and hotels in the financial capital.

Maharashtra CM has decided that the allegations levelled against me by former Mumbai Police Commissioner will be probed by a retired high court judge: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pic.twitter.com/CHys7KV5Ou — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

However, the deputy CM, in support of the Maharashtra Home Minister, accused Singh of ‘lying’, making the false accusations as part of a ‘conspiracy’ hatched to discredit Deshmukh and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He had also added that the former top cop was trying to save himself from any action in the SUV case and the case related to the death of Mansukh Hiren.

Meanwhile, Anil Deshmukh had also trashed the allegations against him.

Deshmukh on Sunday said he had asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to initiate an inquiry into the allegations made against him by Param Bir Singh so that the truth can be out.

"The chief minister and the state government have decided that a retired judge of the high court will conduct a probe into the allegations against me. Whatever is the truth will come out," he said.

Additionally, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's had claimed that Deshmukh was made the state home minister accidentally

“Deshmukh got the home minister’s post by accident. Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil refused to take responsibility. That is why Sharad Pawar selected Anil Deshmukh for the post,” Raut wrote in his weekly column.

Raut also added that Deshmukh got the post after senior NCP leaders like Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil refused the responsibility.