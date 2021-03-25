Under opposition fire, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh writes to Uddhav Thackeray, seeks corruption probe against him

Mumbai: Facing opposition ire, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to investigate the corrupt malpractices allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Deshmukh shared the letter written to Thackeray. "I have asked the Chief Minister to inquire into the allegations made against me by (former Police Commissioner of Mumbai) Param Bir Singh to bring out the truth," he tweeted in Marathi.

"If the Chief Minister probes the matter, I would welcome it. Satyamev Jayate," he added.

Former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh had written a letter to Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

Following this, a delegation of BJP leaders led by former Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met the Governor on Wednesday, urging him to seek a report from Thackeray on the issue related to governance and corruption.

Cornering the “Maha Vikas Aghadi” government, Fadnvais said that it has lost the moral ground to remain in power.

"We requested the Governor to ask for a report from the Chief Minister on various issues related to governance and COVID-19 in the state. We also requested him to intervene in corruption-related issues," BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar had said.

Fadnavis on Tuesday had handed over purported evidence to the Union Home Secretary regarding the alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police.

He had sought time from Union Home Secretary to meet him and hand over 6.3 GB of data of call recordings and documents pertaining to the alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police.

Earlier, he had demanded Deshmukh`s resignation over former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Singh`s allegations against the State Home Minister.

Singh had, on Saturday, written a letter to Thackeray, alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

(With Agency inputs)

