CPGET 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the CPGET 2022 answer key along with the response sheet, objection format and question papers through online mode on August 23. Applicants who have taken the CPGET entrance test can check and download the CPGET answer key by visiting the TS CPGET website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. The CPGET answer key 2022 includes master question papers along with the response sheets so candidates can cross-check their answers and figure out for themselves what score they could achieve. It provides them with clarity and allows them to plan ahead without having to wait for the final results.

CPGET 2022 Answer Key: Here is how to download the answer key

Step 1. Visit the TS CPGET website - cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2. Now, select the “Master Question paper with Preminimary key” link.

Step 3. Look for the course you opted for in the CPGET 2022 exam.

Step 4. Then, CPGET 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen in the form of a pdf.

Step 5. Download and take a few print out copies of the answer key to evaluate your answers.

Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) is a state-wide entrance exam held by Osmania University for postgraduate courses such as: M.A, M.Com, and M.Sc among other courses and diplomas.