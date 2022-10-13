NewsIndia
TS EAMCET 2022

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result to be DECLARED on October 16 at tseamcet.nic.in- Steps to check allotment here

TSCHE announced the TS EAMCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result. The authorities will release the TS EAMCET seat allotment results for each round separately.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 08:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result on October 16, 2022
  • The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates was till October 12
  • The options freezing date was October 13

Trending Photos

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result to be DECLARED on October 16 at tseamcet.nic.in- Steps to check allotment here

Telangana: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result on October 16, 2022. Candidates who want to check the seat allotment result for Round 2 through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website will be done from October 16 to October 18. The online registration process was started on October 11 to 12. The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates was till October 12. The options freezing date was October 13. 

Also read: MHT CET Counselling 2022: 5 year LLB Final Merit List RELEASED 

TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: Steps to check allotment

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.
Click on TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your seat allotment result has been displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, TSCHE announced the TS EAMCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result. The authorities will release the TS EAMCET seat allotment results for each round separately. The TS EAMCET seat allotment 2022 round 2 will be announced on October 16.

Live Tv

ts eamcet 2022TS EAMCET Seat allotment resultTS EAMCET Phase 2 Counseling 2022eamcet 2022 tseamcet 2022eamcet counsellingTS EAMCET counsellingts eamcet counselling 2022eamcet counselling phase 2phase 2 counsellingts eamcet counselling dateseamcet counselling dates 20222nd counselling ts eamcet 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra