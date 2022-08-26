TS EdCET Results 2022: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EdCET 2022 Results declared announcement is expected very soon for thousands of candidates who gave the exam. According to the most recent Manabadi updates, the TS EDCT Results are expected to be released today, August 26, 2022. EDCET results will be available on the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi - once they are issued.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has not yet confirmed the date and time of the TS EdCET 2022 Results. Candidates are reminded that, according to prior Manabadi reports, these TS EdCET results were also due yesterday, August 25, 2022. Candidates are reminded that along with these results, TS EdCET Rank Cards will also be released that will also have all the important details like scores, name, roll number, and so on.

TS EdCET Results 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in

Tap on the link that reads ‘TS EdCET Results’ on the homepage.

Candidates will see a login window over there.

Enter the login credentials i.e. admit card number and date of birth.

Submit the details and candidates would see their result on the screen.

Download the scorecard for future reference.

The EdCET 2022 exam was held on July 26, 2022 at Osmania University in Hyderabad. The provisional answer key was disclosed on July 30, 2022, and applicants had until August 1, 2022, to raise complaints.