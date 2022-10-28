topStories
TS ICET 2022 Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment result RELEASED at tsicet.nic.in- Direct link to check here

TS ICET 2022: TSCHE has released the TS ICET 2022 Counselling final phase seat allotment list. Candidates who appeared for the final phase of ICET counselling can view the allotment result on tsicet.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

TS ICET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the TS ICET 2022 Counselling final phase seat allotment today, October 28, 2022TS ICET Counselling applicants can now check their provisional allotment list on the official website, tsicet.nic.in, according to the official statement. According to the TSCHE's official schedule, the provisional allotment was supposed to be made public today, October 28, 2022. The official release time, however, had not been announced by the council. Candidates can now check their provisional allotment based on the announcements made on the official website. Candidates who have received a seat in the final round of TS ICET Counseling 2022 are needed to get their seat assignment order prior to reporting. The official candidate login on the website has made the allotment order accessible.

TS ICET 2022 Counselling final phase seat allotment: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website – tsicet.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for ‘College-wise allotment details’
  • Select your college and submit
  • The provisional allotment for TS ICET Counselling will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and save for future references.

TS ICET Final Seat Allotment result 2022; direct link here

The deadline for self-reporting on the official website and paying tuition is October 30, 2022. October 31, 2022, is the last day to report to the designated colleges. Following the conclusion of the last round, TSCHE will now start the spot admissions for TS ICET Counseling. For MBA AND MCA Private Unaided Colleges in Telangana, spot admissions will be held.

