TS ICET 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins TODAY at tsicetd.nic.in- Check time and more here

TS ICET 2022: Counselling Round 1 registration begins today, October 8, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of TS ICET at tsicetd.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

TS ICET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education Hyderabad will begin the registration for TS ICET 2022 Counselling Round 1 today, October 8, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for admission to MBA and MCA programmes can do so online at tsicetd.nic.in, which is the official website of TS ICET. Candidates are eligible to apply for the counselling round if they qualified for TSICET-2022 and received 50% (for Unreserved) or 45% (for Reserved) of the possible points in their degree or test that is equivalent.

The registration process will start on October 8 and run through October 12, 2022, and the certificate verification process will run from October 10 through October 13, 2022. After certificate verification, options may be exercised between October 10 and October 15, 2022, and they may be frozen on October 15, 2022.

TS ICET counselling 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1 - visit the official website of TS ICET counselling, tsicetd.nic.in.

Step 2 - login using the necessary long details

Step 3 - fill the TS ICET counselling registration application

Step 4 - Upload all the required documents

Step 5 - Book the slot

Step 6 - May the payment of registration fee for TS ICET counselling 2022

The provisional seat allotment results will be announced on October 18, 2022, and the dates for tuition payment and online self-reporting are October 18 through October 21, 2022. Candidates can visit the TS ICET official website for additional information.

 

