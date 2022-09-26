TS ICET 2022: TSCHE Counselling schedule to be out TOMORROW at tsicet.nic.in- Here’s how to register

TS ICET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS ICET 2022 counselling schedule in online mode tomorrow, September 27, 2022, at tsicet.nic.in. Participants in the ICET counselling procedure 2022 must have qualified for the Telangana TS ICET 2022 entrance exam. Two rounds of spot counselling would follow the Telangana ICET 2022 counselling sessions. Students must pay the Telangana ICET counselling cost of Rs 1200 for the general category (Rs 600 for SC/ ST) via online method using any payment portal in order to freeze their options.

Candidates should bring physical copies of their required documentation to the designated location or the TS ICET helpdesk centre for verification. After the document verification procedure, the seats will be assigned, and in order to confirm their MCA or MBA enrollment, they must accept the offer and pay the cost.

TS ICET 2022: Documents Required

TS ICET 2022 Scorecard

ICET hall ticket 2022

SSC/ Inter/ Degree marks memo

Intermediate pass certificate

Degree memorandum of marks

Degree pass certificate

Bonafide certificate from class 9 to degree

Transfer certificate (TC)

Aadhaar card as ID proof

Income certificate

NCC/ CAP/ PH/ Sports and games certificates

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Resident certificate (if applicable)

Employer certificate (if applicable)

TS ICET 2022: Here’s how to register

Visit the official website of TS ICET counselling by TSCHE.

On the ICET webpage, click on the 'Pay Processing Fee' link from the menu bar.

Then, enter your valid ICET 2022 hall ticket number, registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Next, pay the TS ICET processing fee and start filling out the TS ICET 2022 counselling form.

Proceed with the slot booking and remember to save everything you have filled.

Save and print the ICET 2022 counselling application form for future use.

A letter of admission offer will be issued by TSCHE following the conclusion of the TS ICET 2022 counselling procedure. Students who have been shortlisted should report to the designated colleges on the dates specified in the MCA/MBA admission offer letter.