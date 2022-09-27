TS ICET Counselling Dates 2022 released on tsicet.nic.in, check full schedule here

TS ICET Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET Counselling dates 2022 today, September 27, 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the TS ICET 2022 exam will be able to register for TS ICET counselling on October 8 on the official website tsicet.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the TS ICET 2022 Counselling will be commenced on October 8 with the registration process for the first phase of counselling.

The TS ICET 2022 Counselling will be held in two rounds- Phase 1 and the final phase. Spot admission details will be shared on the website later.

TS ICET Counselling 2022 Schedule

TS ICET Counselling 2022 Phase 1

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking: October 8 to October 12, 2022

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates: October 10 to 13, 2022

Exercising options: October 10 to 15, 2022

Freezing of options: October 15, 2022

Provisional allotment of seats: October 18, 2022

Payment of tuition fee and self reporting online: October 18 to 21, 2022

TS ICET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Schedule

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and Slot booking: October 23, 2022

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates: October 24, 2022

Exercising options: October 23 to 25, 2022

Freezing of options: October 25, 2022

Provisional allotment of seats: October 28, 2022

Payment of tuition fee and self reporting online: October 28 to 30, 2022

Reporting to the allotted college: October 29 to 31, 2022

TS ICET Counselling 2022: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the TS ICET 2022 counselling will be required to Pay Rs 1200 as an application fee. The application fee for candidates belonging to SC/ST is Rs 600.

The registration process will be followed by a choice filling exercise for TS ICET 2022 counselling. Candidates are advised to fill as many number of colleges as possible to increase the chances of getting a seat.